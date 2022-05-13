‘Wonder Years,’ ‘Conners,’ ‘Big Sky’ Renewed at ABC

ABC’s scripted series roster for 2022-23 will look a great deal like that for 2021-22.

The network has handed out renewals for five shows ahead of next week’s upfronts — dramas Big Sky and A Million Little Things and comedies The Conners, Home Economics and The Wonder Years. The pickups put a bow on ABC’s current scripted shows and cap a season with a very low cancellation rate.

First-year dramas Queens and Promised Land were canceled last week, and Black-ish ended its run with a predetermined final season, its eighth. The three shows are the fewest cancellations and series endings for ABC in at least a decade; the previous low in the past 10 years came last season, when five scripted series were cut.

The Conners and A Million Little Things will each air their fifth season in 2022-23. Big Sky and Home Economics are entering their third seasons, and the Wonder Years reboot will return for its sophomore run. The five join the previously renewed Abbott Elementary, The Goldbergs, The Good Doctor, Grey’s Anatomy, The Rookie and Station 19.

ABC also announced that Supernatural alum Jensen Ackles will join Big Sky as a series regular with a one-season deal; he guest-stars in the show’s May 19 season finale. (Ackles will also executive produce and narrate a Supernatural prequel, The Winchesters, at The CW next season.) Jamie-Lynn Sigler (The Sopranos) has also been upped to regular after recurring in season two of the drama from A+E Studios and David E. Kelley.

The Conners, from Werner Entertainment, is ABC’s most watched comedy in Nielsen’s seven-day ratings this season, averaging 4.84 million viewers. Home Economics comes from ABC Signature and Lionsgate Television. ABC Signature and Kapital Entertainment produce A Million Little Things, while 20th Television is behind The Wonder Years.