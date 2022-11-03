ABC Signature Ups Sydnee Rimes to Senior VP of Series

ABC Signature executive Sydnee Rimes is getting a new role at the studio.

Rimes, who’s been with the Disney Television Studios unit since 2010, has been upped to senior vp series (she was previously vp of series). In her new position, Rimes will take on creative management of new and ongoing dramas, comedies and limited series and work to ease the transition from development to series for shows. She reports to ABC Signature president Jonnie Davis.

“Sydnee has incredibly strong relationships within the creative community and has been an integral part of our mission to create the best possible experience for our roster of writers,” Davis said in a statement. “She is tenacious, agile and imaginative, and will continue to drive seamless collaboration between our series and development teams in her new role.”

Said Rimes, “I’d like to thank Dana Walden and Jonnie Davis for this incredible opportunity. Being a part of series that I love, both as a fan and as a creative partner, has truly been an experience unlike any other. The amazing writers, producers, talent and teams I’ve worked with during my tenure with ABC Signature are the best partners in the business, and I’m looking forward to collaborating on even more amazing stories in this new role.”

Rimes joined ABC Signature (then ABC Studios) in 2010 after working as director of development at Brillstein Entertainment Partners. She has worked on series including Black-ish and its spinoffs Grown-ish and Mixed-ish, Hulu’s Little Fires Everywhere and This Fool and Disney+’s upcoming National Treasure: Edge of History.