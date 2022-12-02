ABC Puts Supreme Court Drama on Its Docket

ABC is headed to the highest court in the land with its latest piece of development.

The network has ordered a pilot for a drama titled Judgement, from sibling studio 20th Television and writer Joey Falco (The CW’s Charmed). The self-described legal soap will center on a potential Supreme Court justice in the near future — while also exploring the candidate’s complicated present-day life.

The project’s logline reads, “Fifteen years from now, a woman being vetted for a Supreme Court seat recounts her experience at a prominent D.C. law firm in 2023, where the only thing more controversial than the cases was her messy love life, caught between two feuding brothers. Now, with a Supreme Court seat on the line, all of her darkest secrets are at risk of coming out, threatening her nomination, her reputation, and her marriage.”

Judgement is one of two pilots ABC has ordered this development cycle, which is focused on potential series for fall 2023. It joins a crime drama from The Martian’s Drew Goddard based on the French series Haut Potentiel Intellectuel (HPI).

Falco will executive produce Judgement with Melvin Mar and Jake Kasdan (Doogie Kamealoha, M.D., Fresh Off the Boat) — who have an overall deal at 20th TV — and Jordan Cerf.

In addition to The CW’s Charmed reboot, Falco’s credits include Fox’s Sleepy Hollow and NBC’s Heroes Reborn. He is repped by Mosaic and attorney Dan Fox at Hansen Jacobson.