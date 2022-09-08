ABC to Replace Thursday Night Lineup With Queen Elizabeth II Primetime Specials

ABC’s is switching up its Thursday night lineup to remember Queen Elizabeth II.

Instead of airing previously scheduled reruns of Press Your Luck, Generation Gap and The Con, the network will broadcast the ABC News special Queen Elizabeth II: The Legacy, The Life, followed by a two-hour special edition of 20/20, Queen Elizabeth II: A Royal Life, the network announced Thursday.

The first special, Queen Elizabeth II: The Legacy, The Life, will be anchored by George Stephanopoulos and air at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

U.S. TV news outlets are scrambling to cover the monarch’s death, with ABC sending David Muir and Robin Roberts to anchor their shows from London on Friday. Norah O’Donnell from CBS News will also anchor from London on Friday.

The longest-reigning British monarch in history died Thursday at the age of 96. The royal family announced that Elizabeth died peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where she had spent the summer.

After 70 years of rule, she will be succeeded by her firstborn son, Charles. “The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty the Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family,” the new king said in a statement.

Following the news of her passing, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle disabled all of their Archewell Foundation website function and shared a tribute on the landing page that read, “In loving memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. 1926-2022.” Other Hollywood stars and public figures including Elton John, Helen Mirren, David Beckham and Paul McCartney also paid tribute to the queen online.

Alex Weprin contributed to this report.