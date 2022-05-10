ABC’s ‘Will Trent’ Drama Adds ‘The Wire’ Alum Sonja Sohn

ABC’s drama pilot Will Trent continues to fill out its cast.

The Wire alum Sonja Sohn has joined the project, based on novelist Karin Slaughter’s best-selling book series about a Georgia Bureau of Investigations agent. Sohn will star with Ramon Rodriguez, who’s playing the title role, and Erika Christensen.

Will Trent centers on Rodriguez’s character, who was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh upbringing in Atlanta’s overwhelmed foster care system. Determined to use his unique point of view to make sure no one is abandoned like he was, he has the highest clearance rate in the GBI.

Sohn will play Amanda, head of the bureau and Will’s boss. Coldly competent and always camera ready to address the media, she nonetheless has a soft spot for Will.

Sohn will film Will Trent simultaneously with a Sony Pictures and Affirm Films biopic of boxer George Foreman. Her other recent credits include Star Trek: Discovery, The Chi, Luke Cage and Steven Soderbergh’s feature High Flying Bird. She has also directed the documentaries Baltimore Rising and The Slow Hustle. Sohn is repped by APA and More/Medavoy Management.

Will Trent comes from Disney’s 20th Television. Liz Heldens (The Passage, Friday Night Lights), who has an overall deal at 20th, and Dan Thomsen (Batwoman) wrote the pilot and executive produce with Slaughter and Oly Obst.

