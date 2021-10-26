‘Wonder Years,’ ‘Home Economics’ Snag Full-Season Pickups at ABC

ABC is extending the runs of The Wonder Years and Home Economics.

The two Wednesday comedies have been picked up for full seasons at the broadcast network. ABC has ordered nine more episodes of each series, bringing both to the traditional full-season tally of 22.

The back-nine order for The Wonder Years marks ABC’s first full-season order for a rookie show this fall. It joins CBS’ NCIS: Hawai’i, FBI: International and Ghosts in earning the extension. (ABC’s lone new drama of the fall, Queens, premiered a week ago.)

Home Economics, meanwhile, is in its second season after a brief, seven-episode debut last spring. It earned a 13-episode renewal after that run and will now stick around for the remainder of the 2021-22 season.

The Wonder Years, a remake of the 1988-93 coming-of-age comedy that centers on a Black family, stars Elisha “EJ” Williams, Dulé Hill, Saycon Sengbloh, Laura Kariuki, Julian Lerner, Amari O’Neil and Milan Ray. Don Cheadle narrates the show as the grown-up version of Williams’ character, Dean.

Disney’s 20th Television produces The Wonder Years. Lee Daniels, Saladin K. Patterson, Fred Savage, Marc Velez and Bob Daily executive produce.

The series is averaging 4.8 million viewers across all platforms within a week of episodes debuting. It’s tied with The Conners as ABC’s top-rated comedy among adults 18-49 with a 1.3 rating in the key ad demographic.

Home Economics, meanwhile, draws 3.6 million cross-platform viewers and a 0.9 rating in the 18-49 demographic over seven days. The series about three siblings in different economic strata stars Topher Grace, Caitlin McGee, Jimmy Tatro, Karla Souza, Sasheer Zamata, Shiloh Bearman, Jordyn Curet, Chloe Jo Rountree, JeCobi Swain and Lidia Porto.

Lionsgate and ABC Signature produce the series. Creators Michael Colton (whose life inspired the show) and John Aboud exec produce with Grace and Eric and Kim Tannenbaum and Jason Wang of The Tannenbaum Company.