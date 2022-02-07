‘ABC World News’ Producer Almin Karamehmedovic Promoted

ABC News has promoted Almin Karamehmedovic to senior executive producer of ABC World News Tonight with David Muir, with expanded responsibility for news content development across the company’s broadcast and streaming efforts.

Karamehmedovic has served as ep of World News since 2014, overseeing the day-to-day operations of the newscast, which became the most-watched evening news program under his leadership. He joined ABC News in 1998 as a producer, and worked with a number of correspondents and programs before joining the evening newscast.

In his new role leading news content development, he will be “collaborating with our streaming partners and long-form units to create short- and long-form special projects,” According to a memo to staff Monday from ABC News president Kim Godwin.

“With his impressive reporting roots coupled with his editorial instincts, storytelling sensitives, and drive to get out and get the story, I look forward to him continuing his streak of firsts in expanding ‘World News Tonight’ to new heights and delivering more powerful, in-depth journalism from the network to the world of streaming,” Godwin added.