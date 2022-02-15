ABC’s ‘Promised Land’ Banished to Hulu

It’s been a minute, but we have a pseudo cancellation at a broadcast network.

ABC has banished struggling freshman drama Promised Land to Hulu for the remainder of its season. The Disney-owned network gave the Latinx family drama starring John Ortiz five episodes to find an audience, but with seven days of DVR factored in, the first four episodes averaged only 2.9 million total viewers and a weak 0.3 in the all-important adults 18-49 demographic. Episode five will air Feb. 21 on ABC, with the final five installments debuting weekly starting March 1 on Hulu.

“Promised Land remains in production and will deliver all 10 episodes, as originally ordered,” an ABC spokesperson said in a statement Tuesday. “We are continuing to pursue an audience-first approach in an effort to make sure that all of our shows find the right audience, regardless of platform — and this move aligns with our company strategy that there is a home for every show.”

Episodes of Promised Land, like other ABC first-run shows, stream the next day on the Disney-owned Hulu.

The Good Doctor will take over the Mondays at 10 p.m. slot previously occupied by Promised Land starting Feb. 28.

Promised Land’s move to Hulu is the modern-day equivalent of a broadcast cancellation. NBC previously did the same with the low-rated pandemic show Connecting and with Mike Schur’s Sunnyside. While the move does not formally represent a cancellation, it should be considered a barometer of things to come.

The news comes mere weeks after Craig Erwich — who oversees both Hulu originals and ABC entertainment — moved rookie comedy series Maggie from the broadcast network to the streamer as an original. That decision was made in part because of ABC’s crowded schedule, as the network did not have room to air the series starring Rebecca Rittenhouse.

Unlike Promised Land, Maggie now becomes a Hulu original.