‘Accused,’ ‘Alert: Missing Persons Unit’ Renewed at Fox

Fox is beefing up its scripted series roster for the 2023-24 season.

The network has renewed first-year dramas Accused and Alert: Missing Persons Unit for second seasons. The two shows, which bowed in January, have found decent-sized audiences and get substantial viewing on streaming platforms.

Alert will also have a new showrunner in season two, with Carla Kettner (The Blacklist, Bones) taking over for co-creator John Eisendrath (who will remain an executive producer).

“Accused and Alert stand out as two of this season’s new broadcast and multi-platform success stories,” Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn said in a statement. “Looking to 2023-24, we’ll continue to deliver on the powerful storytelling coming from both series, building on our incredible partnership with Sony and further solidifying Fox’s strong slate of dramas, giving our schedule tremendous season-to-season stability.”

Both series are co-productions between Sony Pictures Television and Fox Entertainment. Accused, based on a BBC series, is a courtroom anthology — featuring a different cast in every episode — that follows a case through the defendant’s eyes and reveals through flashbacks how they landed in court.

Alert stars Scott Caan and Dania Ramirez as leaders of the Philadelphia Police Department’s missing persons squad; the cast also includes Adeola Role and Ryan Broussard.

