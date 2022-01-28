Adam Brody Joins FX’s ‘Fleishman Is in Trouble’

FX’s Fleishman Is in Trouble continues to add to its impressive cast.

Adam Brody has joined the limited series based on Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s best-selling novel. He’ll star opposite Jesse Eisenberg, Claire Danes and Lizzy Caplan in the show, which chronicles the fallout from a marriage that has broken apart. The show has also added Maxim Jasper Swinton and Meara Mahoney Gross to its ensemble.

Fleishman Is in Trouble (which will stream on FX’s hub on Hulu) follows recently separated surgeon Toby Fleishman (Eisenberg) as he enters the world of app-based dating and finds more success than he ever had the last time he was single. When his ex-wife, Rachel (Danes), disappears, he’s left with their kids and no hint of where she is or whether she plans to return. Balancing parenting, friends, a long-awaited promotion at the hospital and all the eligible women Manhattan has to offer, he realizes he’ll never be able to figure out what happened to Rachel until he can more honestly examine what happened to their marriage. Caplan plays Libby, Toby’s long-time friend and the narrator of the novel.

Brody (The O.C., Promising Young Woman) will play Seth, another of Toby’s old friends. Swinton (Halston) and Gross (Don’t Look Up) will play Toby and Rachel’s children, Solly and Hanna.

ABC Signature is producing the series. Brodesser-Akner is adapting her novel and executive produces with Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Susannah Grant, Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris, the latter two of whom will direct several episodes.

Brody is repped by UTA; Swinton by A3 Artists Agency, Edge Entertainment and Jamie Feldman; and Gross by CESD and Moxie Artists.