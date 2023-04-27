Adam Brody Joins Kristen Bell in Untitled Netflix Comedy Series

Adam Brody is headed to Netflix.

The Shazam! Fury of the Gods actor will star alongside Kristen Bell in an untitled comedy from creator Erin Foster (Barely Famous) and executive producer Steven Levitan (Modern Family, Reboot). The series is “centered on the unlikely relationship between an outspoken, agnostic woman (Bell) and an unconventional rabbi (Brody),” the logline reads.

Not much else is known about Bell’s Joanne, but Brody’s Noah is a charming rabbi who is stuck in his ways and used to playing things safe, according to the streamer. “He starts to stumble when he meets a brutally honest and proactive Joanne, totally upending his safe life plan,” reads the description for his character.

The series marks Bell’s second one for Netflix as she previously starred in the streamer’s thriller The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window. She is also coming off of Amazon’s film The People We Hate at the Wedding and will voice cast star in an upcoming Paw Patrol movie.

Brody became a breakout star after playing Seth Cohen on the popular television series The O.C. Most recently on the small screen, the actor took on a role in the critically acclaimed series Fleishman Is in Trouble. He also reprised his role as “Superhero Freddy” in Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Up next, he’ll star alongside his wife Leighton Meester in a reboot of the classic film, River Wild.

Foster also executive produces the series with Levitan, Bell, Craig DiGregorio, Sara Foster and Danielle Stokdyk.