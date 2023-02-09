Adam Driver’s Reality Unravels Around Him in Super Bowl Ad

Adam Driver’s reality unravels in his 2023 Super Bowl ad for Squarespace.

The Oscar nominee plays multiple versions of himself in the 30- and 90-second spots, the former of which will air during sport’s biggest night on Sunday.

“I couldn’t be happier to do this commercial with Squarespace and for the Super Bowl,” said Driver. “The cast ALONE was reason to do this.”

The ad begins with the actor being baffled by the idea that Squarespace is a website that makes websites, “meaning it could create itself,” he marvels at the thought of the concept. As he continues to spiral down he rabbit hole, reality around him unravels and triggers a “singularity event.”

Directed by award-winning director Aoife McArdle, the commercial recognizes Squarespace’s founding history as a pioneer in website building and will provide a moment of humor during the high-stakes game on Feb. 12.

“We are thrilled to be back at the big game for our ninth year,” said Anthony Casalena, Founder & CEO of Squarespace. “Partnering with Adam Driver to satirize our origin is a fun way to honor where we’ve been as a company. While we started off as a website that builds websites, Squarespace has evolved into a powerful platform that provides all of the tools entrepreneurs need to turn an idea into reality and start a thriving business online.”

The Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles on Super Bowl Sunday, with Rihanna set to take the stage for the famous halftime show performance. This year will mark the first that Apple Music will be the sponsor of the event, taking over Pepsi, which had been the sponsor for the last decade.