Adam Scott Mocks ‘Party Down’ Ratings Ahead of Revival: “Our Final Episode Had 13,000 Viewers”

Adam Scott has a feeling it might not be too tough for the revived run of Starz’s Party Down to get more attention than the comedy did when its initial episodes aired more than a decade ago.

The Severance star visited The Late Show on Thursday, where host Stephen Colbert asked Scott about reprising his role as cater-waiter Henry Pollard on the upcoming six-episode revival that was announced in November. Party Down previously concluded its original two-season run in June 2010.

After Colbert began the discussion by saying, “I’ll call it a cult classic,” Scott responded, “We finished 12 years ago, and our final episode had something like 13,000 viewers, so it was not yet a cult classic at the time.”

The actor continued, “But people have discovered it in the time since, and I think that’s part of what makes it special to people, is that they had to dig it up and find it themselves. And so they feel some ownership over it — which they should because we have now started up again and rebooted because of them, because people found it.”

When Colbert asked if it feels strange to revisit the series, Scott replied, “It’s really strange, but really wonderful.”

Also returning from Party Down are original cast members Ken Marino, Jane Lynch, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen and Megan Mullally. Lizzy Caplan will not return due to scheduling conflicts.

Watch the interview below to see Scott and Colbert attempt to make a bet on whether the new episodes will surpass the ratings of its previous finale.