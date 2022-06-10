Adam Verdugo Named Executive Producer of ‘CBS Evening News’

Just a few weeks after anchor Norah O’Donnell signed a new long-term contract extension with the network, CBS News has tapped her longtime colleague Adam Verdugo to be executive producer of the CBS Evening News.

Verdugo, who had been executive story editor on the program, will be based out of its Washington D.C. home studio. The Evening News had been without a permanent EP since Jay Shaylor left the program last summer.

At CBS and with O’Donnell, Verdugo has produced election night programming, newsmaking interviews, 60 Minutes segments and coverage of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. He joined CBS News in 2013 on what was at the time CBS This Morning, which O’Donnell co-anchored, and also helped launch her iteration of the Evening News and the recently-launched streaming reboot of Person to Person. He previously worked with O’Donnell at NBC News.

“On the road, at an interview, and during every broadcast, Adam is the trusted colleague you want by your side. He is a calm and steady leader with keen journalistic instincts,” O’Donnell added in a statement. “His editorial vision will help the CBS Evening News continue to excel and expand the reach of our impactful storytelling.”

“Adam is an experienced, innovative leader with a proven track record of producing a wide-range of significant events and interviews for CBS News’ weekday programs as well as long form pieces and the reboot of Edward R. Murrow’s iconic franchise Person to Person for the CBS News Streaming Network,” said Neeraj Khemlani, president and co-head of CBS News and Stations, in a statement. “As we move into the midterms, his extensive experience booking and producing political coverage over the last decade will also be invaluable in continuing the Evening News’ momentum.”

The CBS Evening News is the only nightly broadcast newscast to originate from Washington, though it remains in third place behind NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, and ABC World News with David Muir. The program still averages more than 4.5 million viewers each evening, and in the adults 25-54 demo that advertisers covet, the program has closed the gap with ABC and NBC in recent years.