Adrienne Bailon-Houghton Inks NBCUniversal Deal

Adrienne Bailon-Houghton, a former host of The Real, is making a home at NBCUniversal.

The Daytime Emmy winner has signed a talent and development deal with the company. Under the deal, Bailon-Houghton will look to host and produce unscripted programming across NBCU’s various platforms.

“We’ve long admired Adrienne’s talents and been so impressed with how she has been able to connect and relate with her audience,” said Tomii Crump, NBCU Television and Streaming’s head of unscripted casting and talent. “We’re looking forward to aligning her with projects where she can really thrive and show all that she has to offer.”

Said Bailon-Houghton, “I’ve had some incredible opportunities throughout my career, and many of my favorite moments have come from stepping into a hosting role. From co-hosting The Real to whatever the future holds, these are the opportunities that I thrive for. I’m thrilled to have the support of the incredible team at NBCU as I continue to grow in my career and couldn’t be more excited for what’s to come.”

A former member of pop groups 3LW and the Cheetah Girls (the latter of which grew out of a Disney Channel movie franchise), Bailon-Houghton co-hosted syndicated talk show The Real from 2013-22. She shared in the show’s 2018 Daytime Emmy win for best entertainment talk show host with Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Tamera Mowry-Housley. She was a contestant on season two of Fox’s The Masked Singer and a panelist on the network’s I Can See Your Voice in 2020. She is repped by UTA.