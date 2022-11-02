‘Tuca & Bertie’ Canceled (Again) at Adult Swim

Tuca & Bertie is facing a second cancellation.

Series creator Lisa Hanawalt announced on Twitter Wednesday that Adult Swim has canceled the animated series after two seasons there. The cable channel revived Tuca & Bertie in 2020 following Netflix’s cancellation of the show after a single season.

“Working with Adult Swim was very creatively fulfilling, our execs were all smart and thoughtful, and I’m grateful that we got the space to make all these wild and heartfelt episodes about things that matter to me very much,” Hanawalt wrote.

She also noted that she hopes to give the series a proper ending at some point: “I still have a beautiful and weird ending for T&B in mind, hopefully someday we’ll get a chance to finish the story. In the meantime, I’m not done creating. I’ve witnessed so many people connecting with this show on a profound level, and I intend to keep telling stories like this, no matter what.”

Tuca & Bertie, which features Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong voicing the two title characters — a toucan and a song thrush — premiered on Netflix in 2019 to widespread critical acclaim. The streamer canceled it after 10 episodes, but Adult Swim picked the show up in a relatively rare streaming-to-cable move in 2020. It debuted on the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned channel in 2021, eventually running for 20 episodes there. Seasons two and three stream on HBO Max, while Netflix still has season one.

Tuca & Bertie becomes the latest show to be canceled following the Discovery-WarnerMedia merger, though Hanawalt gave no indication that WBD’s cost-cutting mandate had anything to do with the show’s end. Amid layoffs at the larger Warner Bros. Television Group, the studio’s animation group is also restructuring, consolidating development and production teams across Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios.