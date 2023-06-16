Mike Judge, Greg Daniels Land Animated Series at Adult Swim

Mike Judge and Greg Daniels are bringing their next animated series to Adult Swim.

The King of the Hill creators’ Bandera Entertainment is behind Common Side Effects, a half-hour series about people’s “complex reactions to the revelation of the mysterious elixir of life.” Joe Bennett (FXX’s Cake, Max’s upcoming Scavengers Reign) and Steve Hely (Veep, American Dad) created the show, which Adult Swim announced Friday at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival.

“Tonally, this is like nothing else in animation right now, so we knew immediately that Common Side Effects belonged on Adult Swim,” said Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim, Cartoon Network and Boomerang. “Mike, Greg and this entire team have such deep pedigrees in the comedy and animation worlds, and this new series will tackle everything from government corruption to the pharmaceutical industry through their unique and hilarious perspectives.”

The show will center on Marshall and Frances, former high school lab partners who begin to unravel a conspiracy involving big pharma and the federal government to suppress knowledge of a rare mushroom that may hold the key to curing all the world’s diseases.

“From the moment we heard the idea for Common Side Effects we knew it was the perfect tone for our animation brand,” said Suzanna Makkos, executive vp original programming at Adult Swim and Max. “The series is based on a thought-provoking idea that is totally original and brought to life with complicated, larger than life characters. We look forward to introducing this special show to the world.”

Common Side Effects joins a slate of projects at Bandera that includes a King of the Hill revival at Hulu, Freeform’s Praise Petey, Netflix’s Bad Crimes and projects from Sacha Baron Cohen, Silicon Valley’s Zach Woods and comedian Jimmy O. Yang, among others.

Judge and Daniels will executive produce with Bandera president Dustin Davis.