‘Adventure Time’ Spin-Off Series ‘Fionna and Cake’ Ordered by HBO Max

HBO Max has given a series order to a spin-off to the Carton Network favorite Adventure Time.

The streamer has ordered Fionna and Cake, an adult animated series following the sword-wielding adventurer Fionna and her magical best friend and talking cat Cake.

Here’s the official description of the series, which has the working title of Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake: “Fionna and Cake — with the help of the former Ice King, Simon Petrikov — embark on a multiverse-hopping adventure and journey of self-discovery. All the while a powerful new antagonist, determined to track them down and erase them from existence, lurks in the shadows.”

“Adventure Time truly broke the mold and earned legions of passionate fans in the process,” said Billy Wee, senior VP, Comedy and Original Animation, HBO Max. “We are thrilled to partner with our friends at Cartoon Network Studios to continue innovating and expanding the Adventure Time universe with this world class team.”

Added Sam Register, President, Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios: “Adventure Time broke boundaries and was a shining example of how impactful animated storytelling can be. We are excited to partner with HBO Max to carry that tradition on to new heights, lands and magical worlds.”

Adventure Time was a Peabody Award-winning series following a boy named Finn and his best friend, a dog named Jake. The show spawned four one-hour specials. The fourth and final special, Wizard City, is coming this fall.