A+E Networks Promotes Juliana Stock to Chief Marketing and Brand Officer

A+E Networks has promoted Juliana Stock to chief marketing and brand officer for the company, with oversight of the company’s strategic, creative, and brand marketing teams. Stock’s new role will effectively combine those teams into one division within the company.

Stock was most recently executive vp of corporate brand strategy and chief of staff to A+E Networks president and chairman Paul Buccieri. In her new role, she will continue to report to Buccieri.

“Juliana has been integral in not only shaping the vision, values and culture of our organization, but also driving strategic business initiatives that helped A+E Networks innovate and grow at a pivotal time in the industry,” Buccieri said in a statement. “She has the well-earned respect of leadership, colleagues and teams across the business, and I am confident she will lead the marketing and brand division with purpose and yield even higher results.”

“I’m honored and humbled to bring my expertise to a role that will significantly shape some of the most powerful brands in media,” added Stock. “I look forward to guiding these high-performing teams under one unified division, driving the portfolio and business forward, both across our platforms and in the industry.”

Marketing roles have been heavily represented in the industry revolving door in recent months. AMC Networks tapped Len Fogge to lead its marketing efforts last month, while Peacock tapped former Netflix exec Shannon Willett as its head of marketing in April. And in March, Netflix shook up its marketing teams following the departure of Bozoma Saint John, tapping Marian Lee as CMO.