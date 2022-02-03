Sharon Scott to Lead A+E Networks Unscripted Division

A+E Networks has named Sharon Scott to lead its unscripted division.

Scott will take on oversight of the company’s nonfiction content unit, which includes Category 6 Media and Six West Media. Steve Ascher, previously executive vp of Six West Media, has been upped to head of development for the entire division, reporting to Scott.

“Sharon is a well-respected executive with a proven track record of driving the creation of best-in-class unscripted programming across an expansive range of genres,” said Paul Buccieri, president and chairman of A+E Networks Group. “The unscripted division has been critical to A+E Networks’ continued growth as a leader in nonfiction storytelling and I am confident in Sharon’s ability to drive its success into the future through the creation of quality, groundbreaking programming.”

Scott came to A+E Networks in 2020 as executive vp of Category 6 Media. She joined the country long tenure at NBCUniversal, founding NBC News’ Peacock Productions and serving for 11 years as its president and general manager. Prior to that Scott was executive producer and general manager of NBC News Productions and NBC Media Productions. She’s won several News and Documentary Emmys and duPont, Peabody and Edward R. Murrow awards.

The A+E unscripted division, founded in 2017, has produced the updated version of A&E’s Cold Case Files, Lifetime’s special Women Making History, the upcoming History series The American Presidency and ID’s Doomsday: The Missing Children.