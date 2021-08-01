African American Film Critics Association Awards: ‘Lovecraft Country,’ ‘Underground Railroad’ Among Big Winners

On the heels of announcing several special achievement honors, the African American Film Critics Association has announced the main competition winners for its 3rd annual AAFCA TV Honors, which will be presented at a COVID-compliant ceremony on Aug. 21, hosted by Yvette Nicole Brown.

The big winners — chosen by a jury of select AAFCA members — include the Emmy-nominated HBO drama series Lovecraft Country, which was voted best actor (Jonathan Majors) and best actress (Jurnee Smollett), and Amazon limited series The Underground Railroad, which was tapped for best limited series and best director (Barry Jenkins).

“This year’s honorees reflect a healthy variety of content that is not only entertaining but also mirrors the diversity of storytelling within the Black community,” AAFCA co-founder and president Gil Robertson said in a statement. “The TV Honors jury recognizes a multitude of voices, both emerging and established, whose work attests to the heterogeneity of the Black experience.” Added Robertson, “We are most hopeful that the vast array of offerings this year point to a permanent shift in the quality and depth of storytelling capturing the Black experience on television.”

A full list of winners follows.

Best Drama: “Queen Sugar,” OWN

Best Comedy: “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” HBO

Best Limited Series: “The Underground Railroad,” Amazon Prime Video

Best Movie: “Sylvie’s Love,” Amazon Prime Video

Best Director: Barry Jenkins, “The Underground Railroad,” Amazon Prime Video

Best Writing: “Queen Sugar,” OWN

Best Actor: Jonathan Majors, “Lovecraft Country,” HBO

Best Actress: Jurnee Smollett, “Lovecraft Country,” HBO

Best Docuseries: “Exterminate All the Brutes,” HBO and “High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America,” Netflix

Best New Show: “The Equalizer,” CBS