‘WandaVision’ Actor Emma Caulfield Returning for ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’

Agatha: Coven of Chaos, the WandaVision spinoff starring Kathryn Hahn, has added a familiar face to its lineup.

Emma Caulfield will reprise her role as Dottie, the neighbor to Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda that some audiences theorized would be the big bad of WandaVision. The series eventually revealed that neighbor Agnes (Hahn) was pulling the strings when she was unveiled as the powerful witch Agatha Harkness.

Caulfield shared the news of her casting in an interview with Vanity Fair published Tuesday, in which revealed she has been battling multiple sclerosis in private for more than a decade. In the interview, she noted she feared MS could affect her livelihood, but has decided to go public in part for her young daughter and to raise awareness.

“If I have a platform at all, I should be using it. Even if it affects my ability to get work…. It’s better for me to at least be vocal about this and be out there to try to help the MS Foundation and other groups who are doing research,” Caulfield told Vanity Fair.

Caulfield is known for her work on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, with her credits also including work on Good Girls, Once Upon a Time and Supergirl.

Marvel briefly touted Agatha: Coven of Chaos at D23 lsat month. The series counts WandaVision head writer Jac Schaeffer as its scribe, with little known about the series outside of Kahn’s involvement. It is expected to stream on Disney+ in the winter of 2023. Caulfield noted that Schaeffer and the Coven team were among those she told about her diagnosis, so they could help accommodate her needs during the shoot.

Coven of Chaos is one of half a dozen series Marvel has on the calendar over the next few years. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is currently streaming, with other upcoming series including Secret Invasion, Echo, Ironheart and season two of Loki.

Caulfield Ford is repped by David M Rudy of Armada Partners.