‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’ Sets Directors as Production Readies for Next Week

Marvel Studios is about to unleash chaos.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos, the spinoff of Marvel’s Emmy-winning WandaVision that stars Kathryn Hahn, begins production Tuesday in Atlanta, having lined up its directing talent and supporting cast members.

Jac Schaeffer, who is serving as head writer and executive producer on the show, has stepped up to act as a director of multiple episodes. Joining her are Gandja Monteiro, hot off of directing one of the biggest shows of 2022 in Wednesday, as well as Rachel Goldberg, who counts Peacock’s A Friend of the Family and Netflix’s Resident Evil series among her recent credits.

The expansive cast includes Aubrey Plaza, Heartstopper breakout Joe Locke, stage star Patti LuPone, comedian Sasheer Zamata, former Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress Emma Caulfield and That ’70s Show motherly mainstay Debra Jo Rupp.

Plot details are being kept in the cauldron, but the show centers on Agatha, the at-first neighborly character on WandaVision who is revealed to be a villain after the powers of the Scarlet Witch.

That show ended with the character being “trapped” in her neighborly persona and with no memory of what transpired or her actual witchy self.

Agatha will likely take off from there as David Payton, David Lengel, Asif Ali, Amos Glick, Brian Brightman, and Kate Forbes, all of whom appeared on WandaVision, are returning for the spinoff. (Caulfield and Rupp also appeared on the series.)

Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili and Maria Dizzia are newcomers to Agatha.

Hahn’s character proved to be a massive scene-stealer, with fans and critics alike falling for her. The catchy jingle that accompanied the reveal of duplicity, “It Was Agatha All Along,” certainly helped.

Monteiro directed episodes of The Chi and Brand New Cherry Flavor before being picked, along with James Marshall, to join Tim Burton in directing Wednesday. The show, which stars Jenna Ortega, exploded to become Netflix’s third most-watched series of all time and twice broke the record for most hours viewed in a single week by an English-language TV series. It was renewed for a second season. She is currently directing two episodes from season three of The Witcher.

Goldberg, whose credits also include Mayans M.C. and American Gods, directed episodes of the upcoming The Boys spinoff, Gen V. She also directed the pilot for Grendel, Netflix’s now-scrapped adaptation of the Matt Wagner comic book.

Schaeffer is repped by management banner Curate and law firm Paul Hastings. Monteiro is repped by Verve, Grandview and Yorn Levine, while Goldberg is repped by Paradigm, Echo Lake and attorney Erik Feig.