‘Ahsoka’: Ray Stevenson Joins Rosario Dawson in Latest ‘Star Wars’ Series (Exclusive)

Ray Stevenson is going from sailing the oceans to sailing the spaceways.

The actor, who last appeared on History Channel’s Vikings, has joined Ahsoka, the next Star Wars live-action series gearing up to go into production at Lucasfilm and Disney+.

The series centers on fan-favorite character Ahsoka Tano, a Jedi Knight survivor popular on the animation side of Star Wars who made her live-action debut in the second season of The Mandalorian and appeared in an episode of The Book of Boba Fett.

Plot details are being kept secret, but the setup has consisted of Tano journeying from one end of the galaxy to another in search of Grand Admiral Thrawn, a former commander in the Empire.

Rosario Dawson is starring as the titular character and the cast also includes Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ukrainian actress Ivanna Sakhno and Australian thespian Natasha Liu Bordizzo. Hayden Christensen is reprising his role as Anakin Skywalker.

It is unclear who Stevenson will play, but sources say he is a villain in the series and will play an admiral … although, not Thrawn.

Ahsoka is due to begin shooting in Los Angeles at the end of April.

The move marks a return to the galaxy far, far away for Stevenson, as he voiced a character named Gar Saxon in Star Wars Rebels and The Clone Wars. The actor is known for playing Volstagg in Marvel’s Thor movies and played Blackbeard in Starz’ Black Sails pirate series.

