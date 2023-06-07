‘Star Wars’ Series ‘Ahsoka’ Sets August Premiere Date

Disney+ has set a date with Ahsoka. The Star Wars series, which stars Rosario Dawson as the Jedi, will bow Aug. 23 on the streaming service.

Ahsoka hails from Dave Filoni, the Star Wars mastermind who created the character in animation and went on to partner with Jon Favreau on The Mandalorian, where she was first introduced in live action.

The series also stars Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla, Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati, Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth, David Tennant as Huyang, Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn and Eman Esfandi appearing as Ezra Bridger.

Actor Ray Stevenson, who died May 21, appears in the series as Baylan Skoll in one of his final roles.

Disney unveiled a first look at the series in April at Star Wars, and on Wednesday debuted a TV spot that will air during the NBA Finals.