‘Ahsoka’ Trailer Further Expands the ‘Star Wars’ Universe

The latest trailer for Disney+’s Star Wars series Ahsoka ups the action.

The two-minute clip released Tuesday showcases Rosario Dawson as the titular Jedi while also expanding the focus from an earlier teaser to include both more battle scenes and a longer look at Dawson’s co-stars, who include Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla, the late Ray Stevenson as Jedi-turned-mercenary Baylan Skoll, Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati, Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth, David Tennant as Huyang, Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn and Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger.

Dawson’s Ahsoka Tano, who made her debut in season two of The Mandalorian, states early in the trailer that she’s looking to stop Thrawn from becoming “heir to the Empire.” Winstead’s character convinces Ahsoka to find Sabine and enlist her in the coming fight.

The trailer also features a host of battle scenes, both in space and lightsaber-to-lightsaber, and offers a fuller look at Stevenson’s villainous character. Ahsoka marks one of the final roles for Stevenson, who died in May.

Dave Filoni, who created the Ahsoka character for the animated Star Wars: Clone Wars series, is the head writer on Ahsoka. He executive produces with Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson and Carrie Beck. Karen Gilchrist is co-EP. Filoni, Steph Green, Peter Ramsey, Jennifer Getzinger, Geeta Vasant Patel and Rick Famuyiwa directed episodes of the series, which premieres Aug. 23.

Watch the trailer below.