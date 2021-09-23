Al Harrington, ‘Hawaii Five-0’ Actor, Dies at 85

Al Harrington, an actor known for the original Hawaii Five-0 and its remake, has died. He was 85.

He died Tuesday, his wife, Rosa Navarro Harrington, said in a statement sent to The Hollywood Reporter. He suffered a stroke last week.

“I have had the honor of loving Al, whom I called ‘Harrington’ for 20 years,” she wrote. “We were an inseparable team, best friends, and he was my regal Polynesian King. Al embodied the purest, life-giving values of aloha and began each day with a smile.”

In 1969, the actor began his entertainment career as Detective Ben Kokua in Hawaii Five-0 and went on to appear in Charlie’s Angels, The Jeffersons and Jake and the Fatman. On the big screen, he played a local anchor in Forrest Gump, with other roles in The Long Road Home, The Creator’s Game, Summer of the Eagle and more.

In 2011, Harrington took on the role of Mamo Kahike in the CBS remake of Hawaii Five-0.

Rosa called her late husband “truly a gift from God.” She went on to say that he was “a noble, compassionate, patient and gentle man with a witty sense of humor and a larger-than-life laugh that will echo in my heart until we are reunited. He was generous, quick to forgive, a hard worker, a provider and always ready to talk-story. He loved his community and even more, his culture. It was his greatest honor to represent his people on-screen, and to serve them off-screen. To know him was to feel seen, loved, safe and welcomed. As an Icon for Hawai’i, our islands and her people are mourning his loss.”

She thanked Harrington for giving her “the most extraordinary ride of a life.”

Harrington’s agent, Gregory David Mayo, said in his own statement: “It has been my utmost pleasure to have served as Al Harrington’s theatrical agent for many years. More importantly, Al became a close friend and mentor to me in my own career and life. Al uplifted me to find my faith again….and for that alone, I am truly grateful. Admiration, respect, humor, peace, and joy are those attributes that one can ascribe to Al Harrington. Truly a special child of God….”

In addition to his wife, Harrington is survived by sons Alema and Tau and daughters Summer and Cassi.