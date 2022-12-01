Al Roker Re-Hospitalized for Blood Clots, Misses Rockefeller Tree Lighting

Al Roker has been hospitalized again for blood clots following his recent release.

On Thursday morning, Today show co-host Hoda Kotb addressed the long-time weatherman’s re-hospitalization on air.

“Due to some complications, he is back in the hospital and he is in very good care,” she said. “He’s resting and his doctors are keeping a close eye on him.”

The national weatherman-turned-anchor was scheduled to attend the lighting of the Rockefeller Center tree on Wednesday night, but was unable to appear due to his ongoing health issues.

She went on to add that Roker’s family “wants everyone to know how grateful they are for all the love, the support and the well wishes.”

We’re sending our love to @alroker as he returns to hospital.



He and his family want everybody to know how grateful they are for all the love, support, and well wishes ❤️ pic.twitter.com/pCsSsmA5wU — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 1, 2022

Roker was first hospitalized last month, addressing the circumstances of his health condition in an Instagram post.

“So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I’ve been. Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg, which sent some clots into my lungs,” the weatherman and Today anchor wrote. “After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery. Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers and hope to see you soon. Have a great weekend, everyone.”

News of Roker’s return to the hospital comes a week from his very first Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade absence in nearly three decades, as he focused on recovering. During the live Nov. 24 event, his Today show colleagues Kotb and Savannah Guthrie both provided a health update and sent their well-wishes to Roker.

“As a lot of you have heard, Al’s recovering and he’s recovering very well from a recent medical issue,” Kotb said. “We just want to say we love you, Al. Wonder if you’re watching? But, we wish you a full recovery.”

Kotb addressed his absence from the parade again during Thursday’s show. “It was wonderful hosting the celebration, but, of course, we all wished that Al could’ve been with us,” she said.

Co-host Craig Melvin, who had recently FaceTimed with Roker along with Kotb, added: “We will see you back here soon, my friend.”