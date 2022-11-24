Al Roker Misses First Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Amid Recovery From Hospitalization

Though the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade took place on Thursday morning in New York City, there was one notable missing familiar face from the celebration: Al Roker.

Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie took a moment during the NBC telecast to acknowledge the weatherman and anchor’s absence amid his recent hospitalization for multiple blood clots in his leg.

“For the past 27 parades, at this moment Savannah, we would turn to Al Roker who’s our Today Show colleague and our best pal. But as a lot of you have heard, Al’s recovering and he’s recovering very well from a recent medical issue. We just want to say we love you, Al. Wonder if you’re watching? But, we wish you a full recovery,” Kotb said.

Guthrie added, “We love you, Al. We’ll see you next year!”

Roker took to Instagram on Nov. 18 to address his recent absence from the Today show.

“So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I’ve been. Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg, which sent some clots into my lungs,” Roker wrote in the post. “After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery. Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers and hope to see you soon. Have a great weekend, everyone.”

Despite the medical scare, Roker had still been listed as one of the hosts for the parade. Today‘s meteorologist Dylan Dreyer filled in for Roker and helped host coverage for the parade.