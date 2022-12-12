Al Roker Says He Feels Strong But Recovery Has “Been a Tough Slog” After Hospitalization Due to Blood Clots

Al Roker’s latest hospitalization over blood clots has “been the hardest” of his health concerns, according to the Today show anchor, but he feels strong amid his recovery efforts.

Roker appeared on the Today show on Monday to give an update from his own home following a stay at New York-Presbyterian Hospital. While sharing that he has been surrounded by his family — and was grateful for his Today co-workers visiting him while in the hospital — the weather anchor noted that being in the hospital for four weeks has been rough.

“It’s been a tough slog. I’m not gonna deny this has been the hardest one yet. You know I’ve had my share of surgery,” he told his Today colleagues. “But it gives you a profound sense of gratitude for this outpouring of prayers and thanks. I’m a very fortunate person.”

During the brief, on-air conversation, Roker also shared that he’s been in physical therapy as part of his recovery to help regain his strength. “You lose a certain amount of muscle mass for every week you’re in the hospital. I was in the hospital for four weeks,” he said. “There’s just a certain amount of weakness that I’m doing physical therapy [for] every day, occupational therapy. I’ve got to just get my strength back.”

Roker also shared that he’s had a scheduled knee replacement set for January pushed back due to his recent hospital stay and recovery process. “I’ve got a number of issues, but I feel good. I feel strong. Every day, I feel a little bit better,” he said, noting he made dinner the previous night. “There’s gonna be a little bit of a slog, but there are a lot of people who have to deal with a lot more with a lot fewer resources,” he said. “So I’m very fortunate and very blessed to be able to have the resources I’ve had.”

Roker also thanked his team at New York-Presbyterian, who he called “terrific,” who were responsible for his care until his second return home late last week, the news of which he shared on his Instagram.

The anchor was hospitalized in November after developing a blood clot in his leg, which he shared sent some clots into his lungs. Around a week after his release, he was readmitted for the same condition. Roker missed both the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and the Rockefeller Center tree lighting as a result of his treatment.