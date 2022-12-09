Al Roker Returns Home After Being Readmitted to Hospital: “So Incredibly Grateful”

The Today show’s Al Roker has returned home just in time for the holidays.

The weatherman and anchor took to his Instagram to share that he has been released from the hospital and is back home with loves ones after ongoing health issues.

“Home! So incredibly grateful to family, friends, medical folks, @todayshow family and all your thoughts and prayers,” he wrote on Instagram.

Roker’s wife, Deborah Roberts, also posted a throwback photo of them on Thursday, saying, “On this Thursday we are beyond thankful for beautiful, caring family and friends and the power of a brilliant medical team. Looking back at this long ago celebration with @alroker, I cherish the happy moments and look forward to so very many more. What a strong man. Blessed and grateful are the words defining our life today.” In a second Instagram post, with a photo of herself, Roker and their daughter, she added, “Home. Where the heart lives.”

The Today show family was excited to share the news while on-air Friday morning, adding sweet comments and support for Roker.

“We’re playing his song. He loves the A-Team theme. Every morning, we hear it coming from his office, so we’re playing it for you Al, this morning. Yes, turn it up,” Savannah Guthrie said.

In November, Roker shared on social media that he had been hospitalized with a blood clot in his leg, which then sent some into his lungs.

“So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I’ve been. Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg, which sent some clots into my lungs,” the weatherman and anchor said in an Instagram post at the time. “After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery. Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers and hope to see you soon. Have a great weekend, everyone.”

Due to his health issues, Roker missed his first annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade in New York City this year.

Just over a week after the parade, following his initial release, Roker was hospitalized again for blood clots and was unable to attend the lighting of the Rockefeller Center tree.

Throughout his absence from the Today show, his co-workers continued to share updates on his health with viewers.