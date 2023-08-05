Albert Alarr Exits ‘Days of Our Lives’ Following Reported Misconduct Investigation, Janet Drucker Elevated to Co-Executive Producer

Days of Our Lives executive producer Albert Alarr has left the NBC soap opera after 20 years working for the show. His departure comes after a reported internal misconduct investigation by Sony Pictures Television, which produces the show.

Janet Drucker, who has been a producer on Days of Our Lives since the 80s, has stepped into his role as co-executive producer.

Corday Productions’ head Ken Corday shared the news of the leadership transition in a statement to cast and crew members late Friday.

The change-up on the long-running soap opera follows weeks of public criticism of Alarr’s management of the show. According to a Deadline report, published in July, the producer-director has been accused of creating a toxic work environment on set and making people feel uncomfortable, among additional allegations.

“Moving forward, we will be implementing additional HR protocols, including an increased HR presence as well as channels for reporting any concerns,” Corday said in the statement. “It is imperative that we have a safe and inclusive workplace environment.”

Before joining Days of Our Lives in 2003, Alarr previously worked as a director on several other soap operas, including All My Children and Port Charles. He has also served as a director on The Young and the Restless and Home Improvement.

Corday’s full email follows.

Dear Days Cast and Crew,

Effective immediately, Janet Drucker will be elevated to co-executive producer of Days of Our Lives, replacing Albert Alarr, who will be exiting his role.

Moving forward, we will be implementing additional HR protocols, including an increased HR presence as well as channels for reporting any concerns. It is imperative that we have a safe and inclusive workplace environment.

Production will resume, as planned, on Monday with new leadership in place. As a reminder, we still have a pre-planned hiatus set for the week of August 14th.

Sincerely,

Ken