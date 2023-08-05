Albert Alarr Exits ‘Days of Our Lives’ Following Reported Misconduct Investigation, Janet Drucker Elevated to Co-Executive Producer

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Flipboard
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Tumblr
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
Days of Our Lives executive producer Albert Alarr has left the NBC soap opera after 20 years working for the show. His departure comes after a reported internal misconduct investigation by Sony Pictures Television, which produces the show.
Janet Drucker, who has been a producer on Days of Our Lives since the 80s, has stepped into his role as co-executive producer.
Corday Productions’ head Ken Corday shared the news of the leadership transition in a statement to cast and crew members late Friday.
Related Stories
The change-up on the long-running soap opera follows weeks of public criticism of Alarr’s management of the show. According to a Deadline report, published in July, the producer-director has been accused of creating a toxic work environment on set and making people feel uncomfortable, among additional allegations.
“Moving forward, we will be implementing additional HR protocols, including an increased HR presence as well as channels for reporting any concerns,” Corday said in the statement. “It is imperative that we have a safe and inclusive workplace environment.”
Before joining Days of Our Lives in 2003, Alarr previously worked as a director on several other soap operas, including All My Children and Port Charles. He has also served as a director on The Young and the Restless and Home Improvement.
Corday’s full email follows.
Dear Days Cast and Crew,
Effective immediately, Janet Drucker will be elevated to co-executive producer of Days of Our Lives, replacing Albert Alarr, who will be exiting his role.
Moving forward, we will be implementing additional HR protocols, including an increased HR presence as well as channels for reporting any concerns. It is imperative that we have a safe and inclusive workplace environment.
Production will resume, as planned, on Monday with new leadership in place. As a reminder, we still have a pre-planned hiatus set for the week of August 14th.
Sincerely,
Ken
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
Peter Gould
Bryan Cranston, Darren Aronofsky Remember Mark Margolis: “A Really Good Actor and a Lovely Human Being”
-
Behind The Screen
Stephanie Filo Is an Emmy Triple Threat Who Proves “Editors Can Cut Different Things”
-
-
Writers Strike
How to Picket Accessibly and Intersectionally: “It’s Only Through Relationships and Connection”
-
-