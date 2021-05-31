Alec Baldwin Asked to Play Character Who Whacked Tony Soprano

Alec Baldwin — like every other actor in town — wanted a piece of The Sopranos during the run of the iconic HBO mob series, and he even asked the production if he could play a vital character.

A superfan of the award-winning show, Baldwin on Sunday joined Michael Imperioli (Christopher Moltisanti) and Steve Schirripa (Robert “Bobby” Baccalieri Jr.) on their podcast, Talking Sopranos. There, the film and television star revealed that he made a play to get on the show, which neither of the series actors was aware occurred.

“I called up whoever it was, I forget, and said, ‘Tell them when it’s time to kill Jimmy [James Gandolfini who played Tony Soprano] — this was early in the beginning before you get to the end — there is only one man who should whack Jimmy and ride off with Edie [Falco who played Carmela Soprano], and I am that man,” Baldwin said. “I am the guy who needs to blow Jimmy away and take Edie, who I am madly in love with, away. And they were like, ‘Uh-huh. Sure. Great, We’ll add your name to the list of all the Irish actors who think they should be on The Sopranos.”

While most fans accept that Tony met his demise when the screen cuts to the black in the series finale, Baldwin was nowhere to be found in the diner.

Baldwin also shared a hilarious anecdote about meeting show creator David Chase for the first time many years ago. The actor was to have a meeting at the Four Seasons restaurant but thought it was at the Four Season Hotel. A scorching day in Los Angeles, he finally got to the restaurant following the confusion. Baldwin quickly went to get himself together in the restroom, he explained.

“I go into the bathroom of this super chic restaurant, take my jacket off, take my shirt off. I’m mopping the sweat up off my body, and I’m holding my shirt up to the mechanical dryer,” Baldwin said. “And the door opens — and it’s David Chase. This is my introduction to David Chase. And he goes, ‘Alec Baldwin? What the fuck are you doing drying your shirt in the bathroom of the Four Season restaurant?’ And based on that alone, I was never cast on your show. Ever.”

Watch the full episode below.