Ross Butler and Alexandra Daddario to Serve as 2022 SAG Awards Ambassadors

Alexandra Daddario and Ross Butler are teaming up on behalf of Screen Actors Guild to serve as ambassadors for the upcoming SAG Awards.

According to the guild, ambassadors “are actors who exemplify the utmost values of the profession and are positive role models for the next generation of performers. These individuals actively use their platform to advocate for humanitarian and public service endeavors.”

Beyond compliments, the commitment comes with duties: Daddario and Butler will present at the SAG Awards, provide viewers with behind-the-scenes access to the show and participate in pre-events like a private dinner hosted by presenting sponsor Campari at SAG Awards executive chef Curtis Stone’s Gwen Butcher Shop and Restaurant.

The appointments come as producers of Hollywood awards shows work to draw in and retain new demographics. Both Daddario and Butler have sizable social media followings with 21.5 million and 9.6 million on Instagram, respectively. Both posted the news today with Daddario writing that she’s “so excited” for the role and teasing, “Stay tuned for some fun,” while Butler offered, “Wowowow very excited to be an ambassador for this year’s SAG Awards with the Am-badass-adario herself.”

Daddario’s credits include True Detective, San Andreas, The White Lotus and Baywatch. Butler, best known for To All the Boys, Riverdale and 13 Reasons Why can next be seen in Swimming With Sharks and reprising his role as Eugene in Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

The 28th annual awards telecast takes place Feb. 27 in Los Angeles, airing live on TNT and TBS with next-day viewing available on HBO Max.