Alfre Woodard Joins CBC, BET+ Civil Rights Drama ‘The Porter’

Clemency star Alfre Woodard has joined the ensemble cast for The Porter, a BET+ and CBC period drama about North American railway workers now shooting in Winnipeg.

Set in the roaring 1920s in Montreal and Chicago, the drama from Inferno Pictures and Sienna Films follows two Black railway porters who hustle, dream, cross borders and confront racial barriers on and off the railways that crossed North America. Woodard will play Fay, a local brothel owner in St. Antoine, Montreal who lives life on her own terms.

She most recently starred in the Apple TV+ series See and will appear opposite Kevin Hart in the Netflix feature film Fatherhood and The Gray Man with Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, also for Netflix. Other recent film credits for Woodard include Captain America: Civil War and Annabelle.

She joins Aml Ameen, Ronnie Rowe Jr., Mouna Traoré, Oluniké Adeliyi and Loren Lott in The Porter cast. And the series originators and co-creators, Arnold Pinnock and Bruce Ramsay, fill the series regular roles of Glenford and Dinger, respectively.

Pinnock is also executive producer and Ramsay co-executive producer. Annmarie Morais and Marsha Greene are showrunners, co-creators and executive producers, with Aubrey Nealon serving as a co-creator. And Charles Officer and R.T. Thorne will direct the series and share executive producer credits.