Ali Wong to Lead ‘Jentry Chau vs. The Underworld’ Animated Series for Netflix

Ali Wong has lined up her next project with Netflix and it’s taking her back into the (under)world of animation.

The streamer announced Wednesday that the Always Be My Maybe and Tuca & Bertie star will lead the voice cast of Jentry Chau vs. The Underworld, a new supernatural action series from first-time showrunner Echo Wu. Lucy Liu, Bowen Yang, Jimmy O. Yang, Lori Tan Chinn, Sheng Wang and Woosung Kim are set to voice star.

Wong will voice Chinese-American teen Jentry Chau who, while living in a small Texas town, discovers a demon king is hunting her for the very same powers she’s worked to repress her entire life. As a result, Jentry must balance the horrors of high school and fighting an underworld’s worth of monsters. But she’ll get a little help from her weapons-expert great aunt and a millennia-old jiangshi, also known as a Chinese hopping vampire.

Titmouse serves as the animation studio for the 2D series, which counts Wong, Wu and Aron Eli Coleite as executive producers.

The animated series is the latest collaboration between Wong and Netflix, with the actress and comedian’s new series Beef, also starring Steven Yeun, debuting on April 6. In 2019, she added to Netflix’s resurgence of the rom-com with Always Be My Maybe, which saw her starring opposite Randall Park.

Wong’s previous animated work for the streamer includes voicing the anxious songbird Berti in the adult animated series Tuca & Berti, which ultimately moved to Comedy Central for its second season, along with characters in BoJack Horseman, Big Mouth and its spin-off Human Resources. She’s previously voiced characters for the streamer’s children’s and family fare with Ask the StoryBots and Ada Twist, Scientist.