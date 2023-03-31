Ali Wong and Steven Yeun on Stepping into Executive Producer Roles for Road Rage Dramedy ‘Beef’

If Ali Wong and Steven Yeun have beef, it’s only on-camera. Together, the two star in Netflix’s upcoming comedy drama Beef, which follows two people consumed by revenge after a road rage incident.

“It’s really scary to collaborate with people as a stand-up, when you have complete control of what you write, how you look, and how you’re directing yourself,” Wong, who also serves as an executive producer on the show, told The Hollywood Reporter at Beef’s Los Angeles premiere on Thursday night. “So, collaborating with people can be really scary, and I only choose to do it with people I absolutely adore and admire and love being with on and off-camera. I think that’s the best part because certainly I would not have been able to do the show by myself.”

Yeun, who got his start in comedy, returns to his roots opposite Wong, who rose to prominence as a stand-up comedian with Netflix specials Baby Cobra and Hard Knock Wife. The Nope star also executive produced the show.

“For us, what was so important about being an EP is being able to really have a say, to really be able to lend some truth and authenticity to the depth of our characters,” Yeun said. “Also, to be in a position where — sometimes, you explain — but you try to create situations where you don’t have to explain on-camera. I think being behind the curtain and behind the scenes has been beneficial for that.”

Steven Yeun and Ali Wong attend Netflix’s Los Angeles premiere of ‘Beef’ Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Before it became a show, the story of Beef was born from creator Lee Sung Jin’s own run-in with road rage while stuck in LA traffic. At the time, the thought of funneling the experience into an idea for a series wasn’t on his radar.

“It wasn’t until I sat down with Ravi Nandan, who’s the head of A24 television, and I was just telling him this story,” Lee remembered. “I wasn’t even pitching anything. He really encouraged me to explore this further, so we wouldn’t be here without that.”

Lee Sung Jin, Ali Wong and Steven Yeun JC Olivera/Getty Images

“I’ve known Steven for years,” he added of Yeun. “He’s a good friend. And we’ve always been trying to find something to do together. I think he’s the most talented actor working today. And so it was it was really exciting when he sparked to this.”

As for Wong, the creator didn’t know the comedian as well prior to Beef, but had met her while working on animated sitcom Tuca & Bertie. “She’s such a commanding presence and so precise on stage,” Lee said. “I was very eager to see her show the world her dramatic chops.”

While the series isn’t yet confirmed for a season two, the Beef team is hopeful for a series future.

“When we pitched the show, we actually pitched it as a limited anthology series,” Lee explained. “Fingers crossed. I hope people love the show and we get to make more.”

“I hope so,” Yeun added. “Tell your friends!”

Beef also stars Joseph Lee, Young Mazino, David Choe, Ashley Park and Patti Yasutake, and premieres on Netflix on April 6.