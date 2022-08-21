Alison Brie Calls Netflix’s Surprise ‘GLOW’ Cancellation “The Great Heartbreak of My Career”

It’s clear that GLOW still has a tight hold on Alison Brie.

The actress spoke with Decider for an interview published Friday to promote her new film Spin Me Round, and she was asked about the surprising turn of events surrounding the end of her Netflix series GLOW. In September 2019, the show had been picked up for a fourth and final season, but the streamer reversed the decision in October 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic and announced it was done for good.

“It’s the great heartbreak of my career,” Brie admitted to the outlet. “But it will forever live on as, like, this great thing. I loved working on it — maybe more than anything I’ve worked on — and I miss it a lot. But I feel very grateful for the time I had on the show.”

When asked further about Netflix’s change of plans, Brie added, “Yeah, it was surprising! But it was sort of eclipsed by the shock of everything that was happening globally. (Laughs.) You know, so in a way, it was almost like it put things in perspective.”

GLOW, which earned 18 Emmy nominations and three wins over the course of its run, was a fictionalized telling of the real-life women’s professional wrestling program called Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling that launched in the 1980s.

The Netflix series also starred Betty Gilpin, Sydelle Noel, Britney Young and Marc Maron.