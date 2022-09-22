Alison Roman’s Cooking Show Jumps From CNN+ to CNN For Fall Debut

Another former CNN+ series has found a new home.

CNN will debut the new original series (More Than) A Cooking Show with Alison Roman this fall, the channel says. The series will see Roman traveling around New York and Italy, learning about some of her favorite ingredients and, yes, sharing ways to cook them.

Roman, a chef and cookbook author, has worked at Bon Appétit and The New York Times, but she also forged a brand through her social media and YouTube channels. CNN announced her CNN+ pickup ahead of the streaming service’s launch. It is not immediately clear what day or time Roman’s show will air on CNN, though the channel has made an effort to reimagine its Sunday lineup, which could make for a potential landing spot.

The series is produced by Zero Point Zero Productions, the company that was behind CNN’s best-known original series, Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown. They also produce another CNN travelogue, Nomad with Carlton McCoy, as well as the Netflix food and travel series Somebody Feed Phil.

Roman is the latest CNN+ series to find a new home after CNN’s new owner Warner Bros. Discovery shut it down less than a month after it launched in April.

Another of CNN+’s flagship shows, the interview program Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? Will stream on HBO Max, and air a condensed best-of version on CNN’s linear channel on Sunday nights. Meanwhile, The Wonder List with Bill Weir has shifted to the Discovery+ streaming service.

It is not clear whether some of the other CNN+ series in the works, including projects in development featuring NYU professor and podcast host Scott Galloway, and former NBA player and social media personality Rex Chapman, will find new homes at the company.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to share this show with the world – at long last,” said Roman in a statement. “It’s a true dream to have a home at CNN, even better to have had the chance to work with ZPZ on making this concept a reality. We’re all beyond collectively excited to reimagine what a cooking show can be, to make something new and have the best time doing it.”

“Alison’s enthusiasm for the art of cooking is infectious; whether it be her spring chicken with crispy leeks or shallot pasta recipe, you simply want to cook with her,” added Amy Entelis, executive vp of talent and content development for CNN Worldwide. “In (More Than) A Cooking Show, we are delighted to invite Alison into kitchens across the country, introducing CNN audiences to new dishes and flavors on her journey to create and taste good food.”