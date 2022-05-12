‘All American: Homecoming’ Renewed at The CW

To little surprise, The CW is keeping All American: Homecoming on its schedule.

The spinoff of the flagship series from creator Nkechi Okoro Carroll and Greg Berlanti Productions has been renewed for a second season after launching in late February to warm reviews. The network, which focuses on the adults 18-34 demographic, says Homecoming is becoming one of its most-streamed shows on The CW app.

Produced by Warner Bros. Television, where Carroll and Berlanti are both under overall deals, Homecoming stars Geffri Maya, Peyton Alex Smith, Kelly Jenrette and Cory Hardrict. The series is set at an HBCU and follows a young tennis hopeful and elite baseball player as they balance school, athletics, life and love.

All American: Homecoming joins a CW slate for the 2022-23 season that includes previously renewed series All American, The Flash, Kung Fu, Nancy Drew, Riverdale, Superman & Lois and Walker. Homecoming is the network’s first rookie series this season to earn a renewal.

The CW is expected to make a wave of cancellations in the coming days ahead of its upfront presentation to Madison Avenue ad buyers late next week. The network, which is currently in sale talks with station group Nexstar, has already axed Batwoman and Legends of Tomorrow, with Charmed, Dynasty, Legacies and rookies The 4400, Naomi and Tom Swift all on the bubble. The bulk of those shows are likely to be canceled, sources say.

