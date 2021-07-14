Norman Lear Catalog Heads to Amazon, IMDb TV in Sony Licensing Deal

And there’s Maude … on a streaming platform for the first time.

Amazon and Sony Pictures TV have struck a deal that will bring an extensive catalog of legendary producer Norman Lear’s shows to the Amazon’s Prime Video and IMDb TV streaming services. The titles headed to the two platforms are Maude, All in the Family, The Jeffersons, 227, Good Times, the original One Day at a Time, Diff’rent Strokes, Sanford & Son and Sanford.

Sony has held rights to much of Lear’s extensive catalog since 1985, when it acquired his Embassy Communications. The studio and Lear’s Act III Productions struck a deal in 2018 that allowed the Sony develop reboots and re-imagined versions of Lear’s extensive library. The deal lead to ABC’s Live in Front of a Studio Audience specials and an animated revival of Good Times at Netflix.

“Life is a collaboration. Writing, directing and producing films and television is perhaps the most collaborative work of all. In 2018, our Act III Productions sat with the team at Sony Pictures Television and formed a partnership to not only produce new content, but to bring a new awareness to my former Embassy library,” said Lear, who turns 99 on July 27. “That Sony found a home for that library with Prime Video/IMDb TV where new generations could find it, is the best present a man entering his 100th year can have.”

Diff’rent Strokes and 227 will debut on Prime Video on Thursday, with The Jeffersons, Sanford & Son and Sanford set to premiere later in the year. IMDb TV will also roll out All in the Family, Good Times, Maude and One Day at a Time on Thursday. It will mark the first time the full run of All in the Family and any episodes of Maude have been on a streaming platform.

“Norman Lear is a national treasure and his impact on television and popular culture is immeasurable,” said Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke. “We are so honored to bring his classic television series to Prime Video and IMDb TV so new audiences and a new generation can laugh, enjoy and be inspired, like so many of us have been throughout the years.”