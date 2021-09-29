‘All Rise’ Revived for Season 3 at OWN

The verdict is in and it’s a good one for All Rise.

The canceled CBS legal drama starring Simone Missick has officially been revived for a 20-episode third season. Additionally, HBO Max and Hulu will share streaming rights to the series. The show, from Warner Bros. TV, will debut on both platforms on Dec. 1. Season three will return in 2022, with the WarnerMedia- and Disney-backed streamers landing those episodes after the season ends. OWN will also air seasons one and two of the series before the third run debuts.

The pickup comes a few months after CBS axed the Warner Bros. TV-produced series after a two-season run that saw creator and showrunner Greg Spottiswood fired in March following allegations of misconduct on the series.

Dee Harris-Lawrence was recruited to co-run All Rise in season one after Spottiswood’s former co-showrunner, Sunil Nayar, asked to exit show about prosecutors, judges and public defenders and Warners released him. Sources say Nayar departed after clashing with Spottiswood.

Harris-Lawrence will return as the lone showrunner for season three of All Rise on OWN. With the move from CBS to OWN, Harris-Lawrence would have two shows on the Discovery-backed basic cable network should Peabody-winning drama David Makes Man score a third season.

CBS canceled All Rise in May. The procedural — which was one of few with a Black lead on CBS — was at the lower end of the ratings table for CBS dramas last season with an average of less than 6 million total viewers with a week of delayed viewing. That ranked it as the smallest audience for a drama series on CBS.

Following the cancellation, Warner Bros. TV topper Channing Dungey immediately began working to find the show a new home as talks with OWN began shortly after the verdict in May.

All Rise is exec produced by Harris-Lawrence, Missick, Len Goldstein and Michael Robin. Wilson Bethel, Jessica Camacho, Marg Helgenberger and Lindsey Gort co-star.

At OWN, All Rise joins a scripted roster that also includes Queen Sugar, David Makes Man, Cherish the Day and Delilah.

“All Rise has been a great performer, achieving strong ratings and growing its share from season one to two,” said OWN president Tina Perry. “Featuring a strong character front and center, Judge Lola Carmichael’s story reflects our audience with powerful affirmation. A special thanks to Warner Bros. Television and our incredible showrunner and longtime partner Dee Harris-Lawrence. We can’t wait to get started on season three and bring this show back for long-standing and new fans alike.”

All Rise also becomes the latest broadcast series from the 2020-21 season to land at a new home following its network cancellation. Netflix revived NBC’s Manifest and Roku is bringing Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist back for a wrap-up holiday movie. Amazon’s IMDb TV kicked the tires on ABC’s Rebel and For Life but neither will move forward. Paramount+ attempted to relocate Clarice from CBS but pre-existing streaming deals prohibited the move.

Saving shows has become increasingly common as networks and streamers alike look to buy into a pre-existing show that has already the bulk of its original costs covered by other outlets. Reviving canceled shows also helps their new homes as the programs come with a pre-existing audience who are likely to make the move with the series.

“We are incredibly thrilled that All Rise will be back in court, and we are so thankful to our great partners at OWN for ruling in favor of another season of this powerful drama,” said Warners president Brett Paul. “Dee Harris-Lawrence and the creative team have done an incredible job of telling important stories about timely subjects which have been brought to life by Simone Missick and the show’s outstanding ensemble cast. We can’t wait for audiences to see what the All Rise team has in store for season three. And we are also grateful to our partners at HBO Max and Hulu, without whose support this would not be possible.”