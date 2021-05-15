‘All Rise,’ ‘The Unicorn’ Canceled at CBS

CBS has canceled its legal drama All Rise and single-camera comedy The Unicorn.

Both shows will exit the network after two seasons. The decision is among the last CBS is making on its current shows heading into next week’s upfronts, with only comedies B Positive and United States of Al — both from Chuck Lorre — still awaiting word on their future.

The cancellations come a day after news that two other CBS shows, SEAL Team and Clarice, may move to ViacomCBS’ streaming service Paramount+ next season. The network has renewed a dozen of its current scripted shows and ordered six others for the 2021-22 season.

All Rise has been through some behind the scenes turmoil that ended with the firing of creator and co-showrunner Greg Spottiswood in March following an investigation into alleged misconduct on the series. Co-showrunner Dee Harris Lawrence helmed the remainder of season two of the Warner Bros. TV series. Len Goldstein and Michael Robin also executive produce.

The show was also at the lower end of the ratings table for CBS dramas this season. It’s averaging 5.89 million viewers with a week of delayed viewing, the smallest audience for a drama series on the network.

The Unicorn, from CBS Studios, likewise was near the bottom of the network’s rankings this season. It averaged 5.05 million viewers, the lowest figure for any CBS scripted series this season.

The Walton Goggins-led comedy was created by Bill Martin, Mike Schiff. Martin and Schiff executive produce with Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor, Wendi Trilling, Peyton Reed and John Hamburg.

Keep track of all the renewals, cancellations and new series orders with THR‘s broadcast scorecard, and click here for the latest on all the broadcast pilots.