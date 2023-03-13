TV Giant All3Media Signs Exclusive First-Look Deal With Doc Specialist Roast Beef (Exclusive)

All3Media International, the distribution arm of indie TV giant All3Giant, has underlined its partnership with Roast Beef Productions, the U.K.-based documentary production house behind a number of Oscar-, BAFTA- and Emmy-nominated films, by signing an exclusive first-look deal.

The arrangement will see All3Media International work with Roast Beef on its upcoming documentary Spacey Unmasked, which is set to present a forensic look at Kevin Spacey’s meteoric rise to stardom and his recent legal battle in London courts over accusations of sexual assault.

The deal also comes off the back of Roast Beef’s recent three-part doc series Who Is Ghislaine Maxwell?, tracing Maxwell’s trajectory from her deeply privileged upbringing in the U.K., into the elite worlds of London and New York, to her association with Jeffrey Epstein, and to her recent trial and conviction. All3Media International handled global distribution for the series, which was licensed across Europe, Latin America, Australia and Asia and North America with a co-production deal with Starz.

Roast Beef — behind Oscar-nominated features such as The Square and Hell and Back Again — is headed up by Oscar-nominated producer Mike Lerner, who is joined by Dorothy Byrne, the multi-award-winning U.K. TV veteran and ex-Channel 4 head of news and current affairs.

“Mike Lerner, Dorothy Byrne and their brilliant team are incredible filmmakers, with unmatched expertise and authority in the premium factual space, and an uncanny ability to seek out important stories that is second to none,” said Rachel Job, senior vp of non-scripted at All3Media International. “This expansion of our partnership is a really exciting proposition, and we are privileged to support them in growing their quality development slate.”

Said Lerner: “In these exciting times for documentary filmmaking, we are delighted to be able to build upon our already successful relationship with All3Media International and working with them to develop even more ambitious projects.”

Added Byrne: “The relationship between Roast Beef and All3Media International is producing major documentaries with very high standards of revelatory journalism.”