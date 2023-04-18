Allen Media Group Names Princell Hair as New President of Allen Media Broadcasting

Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group has revealed that Princell Hair will serve as the new president of Allen Media Broadcasting.

Hair will oversee the broadcast television station division consisting of 27 ABC, NBC, CBS and FOX network affiliate TV stations in 21 markets across the nation. He will also be the executive vp of Allen Media Group, which is the parent company of the broadcasting division, Weather Group and other company platforms.

“Local news matters, and the connections these local stations have in their communities cannot be overstated. The owned-and-operated Allen Media stations are a strong broadcast group in growing markets,” Hair said. “I am excited to lead this team of accomplished general managers as we navigate the complexities of local television management while acquiring more broadcast stations and media assets.”

Prior to this new role, Hair worked as the president of Black News Channel for two years, which Allen bought in 2022 and re-branded as TheGrio Television Network. He has also worked for NBC Sports Boston, NBC Sports Group, Comcast Sports Group and CNN/Turner Broadcasting. He started his career in local television news, serving in various positions in stations across the U.S., including KCBS-TV in Los Angeles.

Allen, the founder and CEO of Allen Media Group, shared in a statement, “Princell Hair is a phenomenal media executive who brings an overwhelming amount of industry experience and excellent leadership skills to our 2,400-employee company. Princell’s seasoned expertise now plays a crucial role in supporting Allen Media Group’s acquisitions and continued expansion across our ever-increasing number of media assets and distribution platforms worldwide.”