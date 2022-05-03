Allison Janney to Star Alongside Kristen Wiig, Laura Dern in ‘Mrs. American Pie’

How’s this for a powerhouse trio: Kristen Wiig, Laura Dern and Allison Janney.

Seven-time Emmy winner Janney has been tapped to star alongside Wiig and Dern in Apple’s 10-episode comedy Mrs. American Pie.

Ordered straight to series in February and based on the novel by Juliet McDaniel, the series is set in the early 1970s and revolves around Maxine Simmons (Wiig) and her attempt to secure her seat at America’s most exclusive table: Palm Beach high society. As Maxine attempts to cross that impermeable line between the haves and the have-nots, the comedy asks the same questions that still baffle people today: Who gets a seat at the table? How do you get a seat at the table? What will you sacrifice to get there?

Janney, who wrapped up eight seasons of CBS’ Chuck Lorre comedy Mom last year, will star as Evelyn, a full-time Palm Beach resident and member of the high society.

Abe Sylvia (The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Dead to Me) created the series and exec produces alongside Dern — who is eyeing a leading role in the series — and her Jaywalker Pictures producing partner, Jayme Lemons. Sylvia will serve as showrunner with Tate Taylor (The Help) set to direct and exec produce with his Wyolah Entertainment partner John Norris. Boat Rocker’s Katie O’Connell Marsh also exec produces. The series is being produced in-house via Apple Studios.

Mrs. American Pie marks Janney’s TV series regular follow-up to Mom, a role for which she earned six Emmy nominations and two wins. She’s also taken home Emmy statuettes for her work in The West Wing and Masters of Sex. The prolific actress most recently wrapped production on Gareth Edwards’ True Love and will next be seen in the title role of the upcoming thriller Lou. On the comedy side, she next has The People We Hate at the Wedding, opposite Kristen Bell and Ben Platt. She’s repped by Gersh, Thruline Entertainment and Nelson/Davis.