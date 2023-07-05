Allison Mack Released Early From Prison Following Role in NXIVM Sex Cult

Allison Mack has been released from prison early after serving out two years of a three-year sentence related to racketeering and racketeering conspiracy charges in the NXIVM sex trafficking case.

The 40-year-old Smallville actress and subject of HBO’s The Vow was released on July 3 from the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, where she began her three-year sentence in September 2021, according to a Federal Bureau of Prisons database.

Mack pleaded guilty to the charges back in 2021 and faced 14 to 17-and-a-half years behind bars before earning her three-year sentence for her involvement in the recruitment of women to NXIVM, where they were trafficked and abused by leader Keith Raniere. In addition to her three-year sentencing, Mack received a $20,000 fine and 1,000 hours of community service.

In 2020, ahead of Mack’s 2021 sentencing, Raniere received 120 years in prison for sex trafficking, among other crimes.

The former actress was initially arrested in April 2018, after federal authorities in March 2018 raided NXIVM headquarters near Albany, New York. In a letter filed to the court before her sentencing, Mack addressed “those who have been harmed by my actions,” stating that she threw herself into the teachings of Raniere “with everything I had.”

“It is now of paramount importance for me to say, from the bottom of my heart, I am so sorry,” the letter stated. “This was the biggest mistake and regret of my life.”

The NXIVM sex cult was the subject of HBO’s hit docuseries The Vow, which aired its first season in 2009 and a follow-up in 2022, among other TV projects.