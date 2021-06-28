Alt-History Family Drama ‘American Throne’ From Sam Esmail in the Works at UCP

Sam Esmail is adding another drama to his growing development slate at Universal Content Productions.

The Mr. Robot creator is prepping The American Throne, an alt-history family drama in the works at the studio under his rich overall deal.

Here’s how The American Throne is described: “In a boldly reimagined, contemporary America where the nation was founded as a monarchy, an entirely white royal family is plunged into a scorched earth succession battle when it’s revealed the late king has hidden a mind-blowing secret: A Black son who is the true heir to the throne.”

Julius Onah (Luce) and Peter Glanz (Till Next Time, The Longest Week) will pen the script together for The American Throne, with Esmail and his UCP-based Esmail Corp. partner Chad Hamilton also on board to exec produce. Esmail Corp.’s Sarah Matte will serve as a co-EP.

American Throne is the latest project to stem from Esmail’s rich overall deal with NBCUniversal-based UCP, which is now overseen by former Hulu head of originals Beatrice Springborn. It joins Amazon’s Homecoming, USA Network’s Briarpatch and the upcoming Starz series Gaslit, Peacock limited series Angelyne and the recently ordered The Resort. He’s also readying Battlestar Galactica for Peacock.

Onah is repped by CAA, LBI Entertainment and Gang Tyre. Glanz is with ICM Partners, Mosaic and Hansen Jacobson. Esmail is with CAA, Anonymous Content and McKuin Frankel.