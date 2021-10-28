Alyssa Milano Inks First-Look Deal at A+E Studios

Alyssa Milano is setting up shop at A+E Studios.

The actress and activist has signed a first-look deal with the studio, where she’ll create and produce projects for all TV platforms, both in the United States and internationally. The deal also includes a pilot script Milano wrote for Things I’m Seeing Without You, an adaptation of a YA novel by Peter Bognanni.

“I am thrilled to be entering into this partnership with A+E Studios,” said Milano. “Having told stories as an actor and producer, it’s incredibly fulfilling to now expand my passion for writing as well as have a home for projects I am lucky enough to produce. A+E Studios has already been a wonderful partner and I’m excited for all that’s to come.”

Said A+E Studios president Barry Jossen, “Alyssa Milano is a creative force of nature. She has already achieved so much in her life as a performer, activist, author, podcaster and more. Alyssa’s tireless energy and brilliant creative instincts are certain to bolster her current and emerging career as a top producer in television. She is also an inspired writer, having written her first script based on Things I’m Seeing Without You. Tana Jamieson and I, along with Kiel Elliot and Tom Lerner — Alyssa’s creative team at A+E Studios — are very excited to begin our work together in bringing Alyssa’s vision to the screen. We know she will be a huge success, and we are happy to be a part of it.”

Milano’s recent acting credits include Netflix’s Insatiable, Quibi-turned-Roku series The Now and the upcoming Netflix movie Brazen, based on Nora Roberts’ novel Brazen Virtue. She also produced the latter. She’s the author of an essay collection titled Sorry Not Sorry and co-wrote the best-selling Hope series of middle-grade books with Debbie Rigaud. Milano is repped by Range Media Partners and CAA.