Alyssa Sapire to Oversee Content for Disney Junior  

Ayo Davis continues to shape her senior exec team at Disney Branded Television.

Davis has promoted Alyssa Sapire to lead content for Disney Junior, overseeing such programming for preschoolers as Mickey Mouse Funhouse and Doc McStuffins.

In her new role, Sapire will serve as the creative steward for Disney Junior content, including development, current and acquired programming for both linear and streaming.

Sapire was senior vp development series and strategy, working closely with Kareem Daniel’s Disney Media Entertainment and Distribution group to identify, develop and advance Disney Junior franchise opportunities.

“Alyssa is a dedicated champion of the power of storytelling and the absolute right leader for the Disney Junior brand,” said Davis. “She has assembled a best-in-class team and developed an incredibly strong content slate with one overarching goal: to create magical, memorable stories that provide joy, stoke curiosity and live in the hearts of young audiences everywhere.”

At Disney Junior, Sapire has built a diverse slate that includes Young Jedi Adventures, a new Winnie the Pooh series and Rise Up, Sing Out, a musical series produced by The Roots. Before joining Disney, Sapire held roles in development and programming at FremantleMedia Kids & Family Group and spent 10 years at Nickelodeon, where she helped launch Noggin and TeenNick and was a producer at Scholastic.

“It’s been an honor to contribute to a brand that plays such an important role in the lives of so many,” said Sapire. “As we look to the future, we will continue to thoughtfully evolve Disney Junior to meet our audiences where they’re at, while drawing on nearly 100 years of The Walt Disney Company’s magical storytelling to inspire the imaginations of preschoolers and their families everywhere.”

As part of her appointment, Sapire has set her exec team and has installed Kim Berglund as vp development; Diane Ikemiyashiro and Lori Mozilo as vp current series.

“Kim, Lori and Diane bring distinct creative viewpoints, relationships with the best and brightest creative talent, and an immense respect and care for the brand and our audience to Disney Junior every day. They have all been incredible partners to me, and I’m thrilled to see them expand their leadership roles.”